Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
163 VILLAGE PARK DR
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

163 VILLAGE PARK DR

163 Village Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

163 Village Park Dr, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect place to live! In town garden home. Located at the end unit with privacy. Large covered patio. All yard maintenance included, gated community, washer & dryer plus refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have any available units?
163 VILLAGE PARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have?
Some of 163 VILLAGE PARK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 VILLAGE PARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
163 VILLAGE PARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 VILLAGE PARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR offer parking?
Yes, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR offers parking.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have a pool?
No, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have accessible units?
No, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 VILLAGE PARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 VILLAGE PARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

