Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
153 Rattlesnake Bluff
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:56 PM

153 Rattlesnake Bluff

153 Rattlesnake Bluff · No Longer Available
Location

153 Rattlesnake Bluff, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with everything imaginable. 5 bedrooms, a study, 3 full baths , 1 1/2 bath, 3 car garage!. Herff Ranch Subdivision with Cibolo Elementary and Champion High School in walking distance. On corner lot with dead end, backs greenbelt. Downstairs has a huge open floorplan, kitchen has ss appliances, gas cooktop, silestone, , upgraded cabinets. Huge open living and dining with,fireplace, oversized master bedroom with upgraded bath, study. Upstairs another living,4 rooms 2 baths. 4 sides brck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have any available units?
153 Rattlesnake Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 153 Rattlesnake Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
153 Rattlesnake Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Rattlesnake Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff offers parking.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have a pool?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have accessible units?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Rattlesnake Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Rattlesnake Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
