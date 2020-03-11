153 Rattlesnake Bluff

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with everything imaginable. 5 bedrooms, a study, 3 full baths , 1 1/2 bath, 3 car garage!. Herff Ranch Subdivision with Cibolo Elementary and Champion High School in walking distance. On corner lot with dead end, backs greenbelt. Downstairs has a huge open floorplan, kitchen has ss appliances, gas cooktop, silestone, , upgraded cabinets. Huge open living and dining with,fireplace, oversized master bedroom with upgraded bath, study. Upstairs another living,4 rooms 2 baths. 4 sides brck