Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 149 Cactus Flower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
149 Cactus Flower
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
149 Cactus Flower
149 Cactus Flower
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
149 Cactus Flower, Boerne, TX 78006
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 1 story 1 yr old
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 149 Cactus Flower have any available units?
149 Cactus Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boerne, TX
.
Is 149 Cactus Flower currently offering any rent specials?
149 Cactus Flower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Cactus Flower pet-friendly?
No, 149 Cactus Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boerne
.
Does 149 Cactus Flower offer parking?
Yes, 149 Cactus Flower does offer parking.
Does 149 Cactus Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Cactus Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Cactus Flower have a pool?
No, 149 Cactus Flower does not have a pool.
Does 149 Cactus Flower have accessible units?
No, 149 Cactus Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Cactus Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Cactus Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Cactus Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Cactus Flower does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Similar Pages
Boerne 1 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Boerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Hondo, TX
Cibolo, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Lakehills, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Kerrville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
Texas State University