Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

FULLY FURNISHED! or Unfurnished at lower rent rate. Nice 4 Bdrm + Study. ALL APPLIANCES-washer, dryer, slate stainless side-by-side fridge w/ice & water/filter, and microwave! All dishes, linens, etc. Recent paint, carpet. Fabra Elementary school. Faux wood blinds on windows, ceiling fans, fenced yard, patio, one car garage. Just off I10 @ Johns Rd. All bedrooms up. Pets ok on approval with deposit and monthly fee. Avail by July 15.