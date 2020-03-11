All apartments in Boerne
139 ADLER ST
139 ADLER ST

139 Adler Road · No Longer Available
Location

139 Adler Road, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Darling rock house on 1 acre with extremely close access to town. 1 blk from Main Street. Tile kitchen and laundry room have tile floors with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. New fence in front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

