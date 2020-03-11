Darling rock house on 1 acre with extremely close access to town. 1 blk from Main Street. Tile kitchen and laundry room have tile floors with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. New fence in front yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 ADLER ST have any available units?
139 ADLER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 139 ADLER ST currently offering any rent specials?
139 ADLER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.