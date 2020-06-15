137 DUSTY CORRAL

Amenities

Wonderful 1 story in HERFF RANCH. Community pool, basketball court, play ground , walk to Exemplary Cibolo Elementary or Champion High School... This home offers large kitchen with breakfast bar. Open family area with gas fireplace, surround sound, with flatscreen tv space over fireplace ready to go! Master retreat is away from other 2 bedrooms and offers walk-in closet, upgraded wood cabinetry, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Great covered patio, mature trees and sprinkler system.