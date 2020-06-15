All apartments in Boerne
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

137 DUSTY CORRAL

137 Dusty Corral · (210) 838-5094
Location

137 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX 78006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 1 story in HERFF RANCH. Community pool, basketball court, play ground , walk to Exemplary Cibolo Elementary or Champion High School... This home offers large kitchen with breakfast bar. Open family area with gas fireplace, surround sound, with flatscreen tv space over fireplace ready to go! Master retreat is away from other 2 bedrooms and offers walk-in closet, upgraded wood cabinetry, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Great covered patio, mature trees and sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have any available units?
137 DUSTY CORRAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have?
Some of 137 DUSTY CORRAL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 DUSTY CORRAL currently offering any rent specials?
137 DUSTY CORRAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 DUSTY CORRAL pet-friendly?
No, 137 DUSTY CORRAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL offer parking?
Yes, 137 DUSTY CORRAL does offer parking.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 DUSTY CORRAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have a pool?
Yes, 137 DUSTY CORRAL has a pool.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have accessible units?
No, 137 DUSTY CORRAL does not have accessible units.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 DUSTY CORRAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 DUSTY CORRAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 DUSTY CORRAL does not have units with air conditioning.
