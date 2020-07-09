All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 131 Hampton Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
131 Hampton Bend
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:50 PM

131 Hampton Bend

131 Hampton Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

131 Hampton Bnd, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7026f2057 ---- QUICK MOVE IN * Security Deposit $1595* Cleaning Deposit $300 * Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home in Boerne. Cute front covered patio**Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and counter space. Separate laundry room. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet***Carpet in all bedrooms upstairs** New flooring downstairs**Super Schools*** Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Hampton Bend have any available units?
131 Hampton Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 131 Hampton Bend have?
Some of 131 Hampton Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Hampton Bend currently offering any rent specials?
131 Hampton Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Hampton Bend pet-friendly?
No, 131 Hampton Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 131 Hampton Bend offer parking?
No, 131 Hampton Bend does not offer parking.
Does 131 Hampton Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Hampton Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Hampton Bend have a pool?
No, 131 Hampton Bend does not have a pool.
Does 131 Hampton Bend have accessible units?
No, 131 Hampton Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Hampton Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Hampton Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Hampton Bend have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Hampton Bend has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with ParkingBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University