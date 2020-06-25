All apartments in Boerne
125 MICHELLE LN

125 Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

125 Michelle Lane, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool table
game room
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
Stunning Home - Rare Rental Opportunity in Exemplary Boerne School District, 5 Minutes to IH-10. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage home. Fantastic Master Suite W/Luxury Bath, Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub, Huge Closet with extra storage at back of closet. Huge Kitchen With Window at Sink, Large Family Room, Huge Pool Table Size Game Room. Terrific Covered Patio W/Extended Deck - Perfect for entertaining! Large Storage Shed in back. Full Sprinkler System. Fresh Paint. Ready for immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 MICHELLE LN have any available units?
125 MICHELLE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 125 MICHELLE LN have?
Some of 125 MICHELLE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 MICHELLE LN currently offering any rent specials?
125 MICHELLE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 MICHELLE LN pet-friendly?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN offer parking?
Yes, 125 MICHELLE LN offers parking.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN have a pool?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN does not have a pool.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN have accessible units?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 MICHELLE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 MICHELLE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
