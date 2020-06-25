125 MICHELLE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage

Stunning Home - Rare Rental Opportunity in Exemplary Boerne School District, 5 Minutes to IH-10. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage home. Fantastic Master Suite W/Luxury Bath, Separate Shower & Soothing Garden Tub, Huge Closet with extra storage at back of closet. Huge Kitchen With Window at Sink, Large Family Room, Huge Pool Table Size Game Room. Terrific Covered Patio W/Extended Deck - Perfect for entertaining! Large Storage Shed in back. Full Sprinkler System. Fresh Paint. Ready for immediate Occupancy.