Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1 car garage duplex in convenient location. New oven/range and refrigerator, freshly painted interior, all tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard. Call today to see this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 WHISPER WAY have any available units?
123 WHISPER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 123 WHISPER WAY have?
Some of 123 WHISPER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 WHISPER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
123 WHISPER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.