**VERIFY ALL ROOM MEASUREMENTS AND SCHOOL DISTRICT INFORMATION**POPULAR BOERNE HEIGHTS PLAN. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY! THIS IS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN! UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME; EXTENDED DECK; CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS; SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER; MASTER SEPARATED FROM OTHER BEDROOMS AND STUDY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 JORDAN PL have any available units?
121 JORDAN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 121 JORDAN PL have?
Some of 121 JORDAN PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 JORDAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
121 JORDAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.