121 JORDAN PL

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**VERIFY ALL ROOM MEASUREMENTS AND SCHOOL DISTRICT INFORMATION**POPULAR BOERNE HEIGHTS PLAN. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY! THIS IS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN! UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME; EXTENDED DECK; CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS; SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER; MASTER SEPARATED FROM OTHER BEDROOMS AND STUDY