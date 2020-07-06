All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 121 JORDAN PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
121 JORDAN PL
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

121 JORDAN PL

121 Jordan Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

121 Jordan Place, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**VERIFY ALL ROOM MEASUREMENTS AND SCHOOL DISTRICT INFORMATION**POPULAR BOERNE HEIGHTS PLAN. 3 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY! THIS IS A GREAT FLOOR PLAN! UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT HOME; EXTENDED DECK; CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS; SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER IN MASTER; MASTER SEPARATED FROM OTHER BEDROOMS AND STUDY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 JORDAN PL have any available units?
121 JORDAN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 121 JORDAN PL have?
Some of 121 JORDAN PL's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 JORDAN PL currently offering any rent specials?
121 JORDAN PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 JORDAN PL pet-friendly?
No, 121 JORDAN PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 121 JORDAN PL offer parking?
Yes, 121 JORDAN PL offers parking.
Does 121 JORDAN PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 JORDAN PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 JORDAN PL have a pool?
No, 121 JORDAN PL does not have a pool.
Does 121 JORDAN PL have accessible units?
No, 121 JORDAN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 121 JORDAN PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 JORDAN PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 JORDAN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 JORDAN PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with ParkingBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University