121 Hampton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a111644085 ---- QUICK MOVE IN!SECURITY DEPOSIT $1600, CLEANING DEPOSIT $300*APP FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*Don\'t miss this immaculate, clean and open floor plan with beautiful cherry cabinets, black appliances, large kitchen island, recessed lighting, ceramic tile in entry and kitchen. Oversized living room, ceiling fans and fixtures, master bath has garden tub. Large deck off back porch to enjoy the privacy of the green belt.



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Island Stove Utility Room