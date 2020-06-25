Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
117 MESQUITE ST
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
117 MESQUITE ST
117 Mesquite Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
117 Mesquite Street, Boerne, TX 78006
Downtown Boerne
Amenities
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SWEEEEET HOME IN DOWNTOWN BOERNE NEIGHBORHOOD. WALK TO RIVER ROAD PARK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, ETC. CLEAN. WELL MAINTAINED. FENCED YARD. EXTRA STORAGE. EASY TO MAINTAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have any available units?
117 MESQUITE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boerne, TX
.
Is 117 MESQUITE ST currently offering any rent specials?
117 MESQUITE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 MESQUITE ST pet-friendly?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boerne
.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST offer parking?
Yes, 117 MESQUITE ST offers parking.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have a pool?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST does not have a pool.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have accessible units?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 MESQUITE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 MESQUITE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
