3/2.5/2 with all living areas downstairs except the game room, 1/2 bath and a closet up. High ceilings, open floor plan, breakfast bar, gas cooking, covered patio, fenced yard, solid counter tops, office, and so much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Gage Dr have any available units?
112 Gage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 112 Gage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 Gage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.