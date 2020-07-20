All apartments in Boerne
112 Gage Dr
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM

112 Gage Dr

112 Gage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 Gage Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
3/2.5/2 with all living areas downstairs except the game room, 1/2 bath and a closet up. High ceilings, open floor plan, breakfast bar, gas cooking, covered patio, fenced yard, solid counter tops, office, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Gage Dr have any available units?
112 Gage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 112 Gage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
112 Gage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Gage Dr pet-friendly?
No, 112 Gage Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 112 Gage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 112 Gage Dr offers parking.
Does 112 Gage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Gage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Gage Dr have a pool?
No, 112 Gage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 112 Gage Dr have accessible units?
No, 112 Gage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Gage Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Gage Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Gage Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Gage Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
