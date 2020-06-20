All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 111 STONE CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
111 STONE CREEK DR
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

111 STONE CREEK DR

111 Stone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

111 Stone Creek Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice - clean 1 story house in Stone Creek. Big kitchen with lots of space and big breakfast bar. Large master BR - separate vanities - huge walk in closet. Huge back yard. Vacant - show anytime. NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have any available units?
111 STONE CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 111 STONE CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
111 STONE CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 STONE CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 111 STONE CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 STONE CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 STONE CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University