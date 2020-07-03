Very well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Kendall Creek Estates. Nice deck in backyard with lovely landscaping. Study could be 4th bedroom. Open floor plan great for entertaining. This is a special home - Refrigerator Included. BISD schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 DEERWOOD OAKS have any available units?
109 DEERWOOD OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 109 DEERWOOD OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
109 DEERWOOD OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.