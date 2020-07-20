All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 108 Coldwater Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
108 Coldwater Creek
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

108 Coldwater Creek

108 Coldwater Crk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 Coldwater Crk, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

garage
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique floorplan that you won't find anywhere else! Gorgeous Single Story with Mother-In-Law Suite, includes master bedroom, bath and living area. Neutral colors, coffered ceilings, woodgrain tile and large windows throughout. Luxurious kitchen features extended breakfast bar, large island, wine frig, dble oven and 5-burner stove. Glass french doors to office/study. Breakfast nook and separate dining area. Master bedroom windows line curved wall. Large garden tub, separate large shower and double vanities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Coldwater Creek have any available units?
108 Coldwater Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 108 Coldwater Creek have?
Some of 108 Coldwater Creek's amenities include garage, bathtub, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Coldwater Creek currently offering any rent specials?
108 Coldwater Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Coldwater Creek pet-friendly?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek offer parking?
Yes, 108 Coldwater Creek offers parking.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek have a pool?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek does not have a pool.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek have accessible units?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Coldwater Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Coldwater Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne Apartments with BalconiesBoerne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Boerne Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Fredericksburg, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University