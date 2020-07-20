108 Coldwater Creek

Amenities

Unique floorplan that you won't find anywhere else! Gorgeous Single Story with Mother-In-Law Suite, includes master bedroom, bath and living area. Neutral colors, coffered ceilings, woodgrain tile and large windows throughout. Luxurious kitchen features extended breakfast bar, large island, wine frig, dble oven and 5-burner stove. Glass french doors to office/study. Breakfast nook and separate dining area. Master bedroom windows line curved wall. Large garden tub, separate large shower and double vanities.