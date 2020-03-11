Conveniently located one story home. Very well Maintained with hardwood flooring, Fenced Yard, 2 car garage, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full baths plus Large Office/2nd living area. Boerne Schools and easy access to IH-10 and Downtown Boerne.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 MICHELLE LANE have any available units?
105 MICHELLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 105 MICHELLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
105 MICHELLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.