105 MICHELLE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently located one story home. Very well Maintained with hardwood flooring, Fenced Yard, 2 car garage, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full baths plus Large Office/2nd living area. Boerne Schools and easy access to IH-10 and Downtown Boerne.