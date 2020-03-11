All apartments in Boerne
105 MICHELLE LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

105 MICHELLE LANE

105 Michelle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

105 Michelle Lane, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located one story home. Very well Maintained with hardwood flooring, Fenced Yard, 2 car garage, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full baths plus Large Office/2nd living area. Boerne Schools and easy access to IH-10 and Downtown Boerne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

