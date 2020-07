Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Ready to move into three bedroom, two bath home in Trails of Herff Ranch. Ceramic tile in living room/dining room and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, open floor plan, large kitchen and bedrooms, all lights in house have been updated to LED, whole house water filtration system, and relax outside under the pergola. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities pool, playground, and basketball court.