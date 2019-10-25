Rent Calculator
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
804 Colony Court
804 Colony Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
804 Colony Court, Blue Mound, TX 76131
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Blue mound area. More photos to come soon. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Colony Court have any available units?
804 Colony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Blue Mound, TX
.
Is 804 Colony Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Colony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Colony Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Colony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Blue Mound
.
Does 804 Colony Court offer parking?
Yes, 804 Colony Court offers parking.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Colony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Colony Court have a pool?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have a pool.
Does 804 Colony Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have units with air conditioning.
