All apartments in Blue Mound
Find more places like 804 Colony Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Mound, TX
/
804 Colony Court
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

804 Colony Court

804 Colony Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

804 Colony Court, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Blue mound area. More photos to come soon. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Colony Court have any available units?
804 Colony Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
Is 804 Colony Court currently offering any rent specials?
804 Colony Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Colony Court pet-friendly?
No, 804 Colony Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 804 Colony Court offer parking?
Yes, 804 Colony Court offers parking.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Colony Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Colony Court have a pool?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have a pool.
Does 804 Colony Court have accessible units?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Colony Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Colony Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXWestworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TXHurst, TXSouthlake, TXBenbrook, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXAledo, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District