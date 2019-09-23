All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:17 PM

305 Globe Avenue

305 Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

305 Globe Avenue, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Ready for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Globe Avenue have any available units?
305 Globe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
Is 305 Globe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Globe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Globe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Globe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 305 Globe Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 Globe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 Globe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Globe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Globe Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Globe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Globe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Globe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Globe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Globe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Globe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Globe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

