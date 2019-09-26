All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:07 AM

2428 Simmental Road

2428 Simmental Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2428 Simmental Rd, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic brick, stone and wood 3 bedroom 2 bath house with central air conditioning and heat, laminate and carpeting, microwave, oven, disposer, 2 car garage, landscaping, covered patio, same day approval and signing available. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Simmental Road have any available units?
2428 Simmental Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 2428 Simmental Road have?
Some of 2428 Simmental Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Simmental Road currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Simmental Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Simmental Road pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Simmental Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 2428 Simmental Road offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Simmental Road offers parking.
Does 2428 Simmental Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Simmental Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Simmental Road have a pool?
No, 2428 Simmental Road does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Simmental Road have accessible units?
No, 2428 Simmental Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Simmental Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2428 Simmental Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Simmental Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2428 Simmental Road has units with air conditioning.

