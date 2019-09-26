2428 Simmental Road

Classic brick, stone and wood 3 bedroom 2 bath house with central air conditioning and heat, laminate and carpeting, microwave, oven, disposer, 2 car garage, landscaping, covered patio, same day approval and signing available. Thank you!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
