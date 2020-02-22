All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1721 Continental Drive

1721 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Continental Drive, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice remodeled home located in a well established neighborhood. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Continental Drive have any available units?
1721 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 1721 Continental Drive have?
Some of 1721 Continental Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 1721 Continental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Continental Drive offers parking.
Does 1721 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 1721 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 1721 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Continental Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Continental Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

