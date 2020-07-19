Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 9915 Amber Ledge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
9915 Amber Ledge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9915 Amber Ledge
9915 Amber Ledge
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9915 Amber Ledge, Bexar County, TX 78245
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Well maintained home close to schools, military base & Shopping.
One small pet negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit. Non-refundable cleaning fee of $450.00.
(RLNE4542022)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have any available units?
9915 Amber Ledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 9915 Amber Ledge currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Amber Ledge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Amber Ledge pet-friendly?
Yes, 9915 Amber Ledge is pet friendly.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge offer parking?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not offer parking.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have a pool?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have accessible units?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have units with dishwashers?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9915 Amber Ledge have units with air conditioning?
No, 9915 Amber Ledge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Fredd
9109 Dartbrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas at Rogers Ranch
2727 Treble Crk
San Antonio, TX 78258
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235
Similar Pages
Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Bulverde, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Floresville, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Windcrest, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Kirby, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Castroville, TX
McQueeney, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Wimberley, TX
Kerrville, TX
Kenedy, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District