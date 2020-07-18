Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 9615 Acadian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
9615 Acadian Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9615 Acadian Dr
9615 Acadian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9615 Acadian Drive, Bexar County, TX 78245
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Property Details: 9615 Acadian Dr San Antonio TX 78245
4 Full Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
With 1 car Garage
1500 sq feet
$1395 Monthly Rent
$1395 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income must be $4200 or more
Must verify good rental history
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
We will need:
* Copies of ID or Drivers Lic.
* Proof of income
* One Application per adult
*$45 App fee per adult
We do not allow:
No Felons or sex offenders
No Section 8 housing
No Dangerous pets
NO EVICTIONS.
Please Call or Text for a showing.
Move-in Ready NOW.
CALL OR TEXT CRAIG 210-660-8546
*** NOTE: We will NOT hold any rental house without a paid in full security deposit. FULL Rent + FULL Deposit to move-in.
(RLNE4517062)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have any available units?
9615 Acadian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
What amenities does 9615 Acadian Dr have?
Some of 9615 Acadian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9615 Acadian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Acadian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Acadian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 Acadian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9615 Acadian Dr offers parking.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 Acadian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have a pool?
No, 9615 Acadian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have accessible units?
No, 9615 Acadian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 Acadian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 Acadian Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9615 Acadian Dr has units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District