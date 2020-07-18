Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Details: 9611 Acadian Dr San Antonio TX 78245



3 Full Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms

With 1 car Garage

1250 sq feet



$1250 Monthly Rent

$1250 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income must be $3800 or more

Must verify good rental history

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



We will need:

* Copies of ID or Drivers Lic.

* Proof of income

* One Application per adult

*$45 App fee per adult



We do not allow:

No Felons or sex offenders

No Section 8 housing

No Dangerous pets

NO EVICTIONS.



Please Call or Text for a showing.

Move-in Ready NOW.



CALL OR TEXT CRAIG 210-660-8546



*** NOTE: We will NOT hold any rental house without a paid in full security deposit. FULL Rent + FULL Deposit to move-in.



No Pets Allowed



