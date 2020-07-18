Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 9611 Acadian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
9611 Acadian Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9611 Acadian Dr
9611 Acadian Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9611 Acadian Drive, Bexar County, TX 78245
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Property Details: 9611 Acadian Dr San Antonio TX 78245
3 Full Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
With 1 car Garage
1250 sq feet
$1250 Monthly Rent
$1250 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income must be $3800 or more
Must verify good rental history
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
We will need:
* Copies of ID or Drivers Lic.
* Proof of income
* One Application per adult
*$45 App fee per adult
We do not allow:
No Felons or sex offenders
No Section 8 housing
No Dangerous pets
NO EVICTIONS.
Please Call or Text for a showing.
Move-in Ready NOW.
CALL OR TEXT CRAIG 210-660-8546
*** NOTE: We will NOT hold any rental house without a paid in full security deposit. FULL Rent + FULL Deposit to move-in.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4517072)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs, cats
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have any available units?
9611 Acadian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
What amenities does 9611 Acadian Dr have?
Some of 9611 Acadian Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9611 Acadian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Acadian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Acadian Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9611 Acadian Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Acadian Dr offers parking.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Acadian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have a pool?
No, 9611 Acadian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have accessible units?
No, 9611 Acadian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Acadian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9611 Acadian Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9611 Acadian Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Bulverde, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Floresville, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Windcrest, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Kirby, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Castroville, TX
McQueeney, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Wimberley, TX
Kerrville, TX
Kenedy, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District