All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 9550 New World Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
9550 New World Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9550 New World Drive

9550 New World · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9550 New World, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional one story floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, fireplace with gas log-lighter, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, an electric stove and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 New World Drive have any available units?
9550 New World Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 9550 New World Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9550 New World Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 New World Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9550 New World Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9550 New World Drive offer parking?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9550 New World Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 New World Drive have a pool?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9550 New World Drive have accessible units?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 New World Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9550 New World Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9550 New World Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District