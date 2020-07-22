Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Helotes. Updates include tile throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, interior painted, crown molding installed. Check out the size of the Master Bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9323 MOONLIT GLADE RD have any available units?
9323 MOONLIT GLADE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 9323 MOONLIT GLADE RD currently offering any rent specials?
9323 MOONLIT GLADE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.