Bexar County, TX
9015 Longhorn Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9015 Longhorn Park

9015 Longhorn Park · No Longer Available
Location

9015 Longhorn Park, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,484 sf home is located in Converse, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9015 Longhorn Park have any available units?
9015 Longhorn Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 9015 Longhorn Park have?
Some of 9015 Longhorn Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9015 Longhorn Park currently offering any rent specials?
9015 Longhorn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9015 Longhorn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 9015 Longhorn Park is pet friendly.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park offer parking?
Yes, 9015 Longhorn Park offers parking.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9015 Longhorn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park have a pool?
No, 9015 Longhorn Park does not have a pool.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park have accessible units?
No, 9015 Longhorn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 9015 Longhorn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9015 Longhorn Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 9015 Longhorn Park does not have units with air conditioning.
