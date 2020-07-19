All apartments in Bexar County
Bexar County, TX
8670 Ridge Mile Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

8670 Ridge Mile Drive

8670 Ridge Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8670 Ridge Mile Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home with Master Bedroom Downstairs
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,540 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home a

(RLNE4534431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have any available units?
8670 Ridge Mile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have?
Some of 8670 Ridge Mile Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8670 Ridge Mile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8670 Ridge Mile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8670 Ridge Mile Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive offers parking.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive has a pool.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have accessible units?
No, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8670 Ridge Mile Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8670 Ridge Mile Drive has units with air conditioning.
