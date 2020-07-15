All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8534 Terlingua Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8534 Terlingua Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

8534 Terlingua Cove

8534 Terlingua Cove · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8534 Terlingua Cove, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8534 Terlingua Cove Converse TX · Avail. now

$1,574

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5873624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have any available units?
8534 Terlingua Cove has a unit available for $1,574 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8534 Terlingua Cove have?
Some of 8534 Terlingua Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8534 Terlingua Cove currently offering any rent specials?
8534 Terlingua Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8534 Terlingua Cove pet-friendly?
No, 8534 Terlingua Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove offer parking?
Yes, 8534 Terlingua Cove offers parking.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8534 Terlingua Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have a pool?
Yes, 8534 Terlingua Cove has a pool.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have accessible units?
No, 8534 Terlingua Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8534 Terlingua Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 8534 Terlingua Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8534 Terlingua Cove has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8534 Terlingua Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity