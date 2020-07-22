8442 Cedar Meadows

Gourgeous Home in sought-out neighborhood. Custom built homes with tile throughout downstairs. Huge Island kitchen with Granite Countertops. Great for Entertaining. Gas Stove. Walk-In Pantry. Master Suite downstairs with Bay window. Master Bath garden tub & separate shower. Covered Patio in back. Fenced yard. Water Softener. Blinds and Fans throughout. Close to shopping. Within 30 minutes to LAFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
