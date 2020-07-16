All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

8427 Sea Rim

8427 Sea Rim Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8427 Sea Rim Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8427 Sea Rim Converse TX · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,077 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5636695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8427 Sea Rim have any available units?
8427 Sea Rim has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8427 Sea Rim have?
Some of 8427 Sea Rim's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8427 Sea Rim currently offering any rent specials?
8427 Sea Rim is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8427 Sea Rim pet-friendly?
No, 8427 Sea Rim is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8427 Sea Rim offer parking?
Yes, 8427 Sea Rim offers parking.
Does 8427 Sea Rim have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8427 Sea Rim does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8427 Sea Rim have a pool?
Yes, 8427 Sea Rim has a pool.
Does 8427 Sea Rim have accessible units?
No, 8427 Sea Rim does not have accessible units.
Does 8427 Sea Rim have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8427 Sea Rim has units with dishwashers.
Does 8427 Sea Rim have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8427 Sea Rim has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8427 Sea Rim?
Add a Message
