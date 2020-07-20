Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

ADDRESS: 8418 Snakeweed Dr Converse, TX 78109

Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903



3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with Garage

1700 Square Ft



$1445 Monthly Rent

$1445 Security Deposit



$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

Monthly income of $4400 or more

Must verify good rental history



No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases



Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.



Each adult over 18 should complete an application



(RLNE2773854)