Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8418 Snakeweed Dr
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

8418 Snakeweed Dr

8418 Snakeweed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8418 Snakeweed Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
ADDRESS: 8418 Snakeweed Dr Converse, TX 78109
Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with Garage
1700 Square Ft

$1445 Monthly Rent
$1445 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4400 or more
Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903

(RLNE2773854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have any available units?
8418 Snakeweed Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have?
Some of 8418 Snakeweed Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Snakeweed Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Snakeweed Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Snakeweed Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Snakeweed Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8418 Snakeweed Dr offers parking.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8418 Snakeweed Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8418 Snakeweed Dr has a pool.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have accessible units?
No, 8418 Snakeweed Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 Snakeweed Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8418 Snakeweed Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8418 Snakeweed Dr has units with air conditioning.
