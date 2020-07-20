Amenities
ADDRESS: 8418 Snakeweed Dr Converse, TX 78109
Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with Garage
1700 Square Ft
$1445 Monthly Rent
$1445 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $4400 or more
Must verify good rental history
No Felons or sex offenders
No evictions or broken leases
Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Each adult over 18 should complete an application
