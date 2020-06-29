All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

8415 OBRA DR

8415 Obra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Obra Drive, Bexar County, TX 78254

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath brick home with a large backyard**security system and sprinkler system**separate dining room could also be used as a study**easy access to 1604 in NW San Antonio. No Cats, Dogs Negotiable. NO SMOKERS PLEASE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 OBRA DR have any available units?
8415 OBRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 8415 OBRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
8415 OBRA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 OBRA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 OBRA DR is pet friendly.
Does 8415 OBRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 8415 OBRA DR offers parking.
Does 8415 OBRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 OBRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 OBRA DR have a pool?
No, 8415 OBRA DR does not have a pool.
Does 8415 OBRA DR have accessible units?
No, 8415 OBRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 OBRA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 OBRA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 OBRA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 OBRA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
