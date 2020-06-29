Rent Calculator
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8414 WHITEBRUSH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8414 WHITEBRUSH
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:35 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8414 WHITEBRUSH
8414 Whitebrush
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8414 Whitebrush, Bexar County, TX 78109
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY FOR MOVE-IN! Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath in great established neighborhood. Ideal floor plan with beautiful laminate wood floors in living area. Come see this charming home... It will GO fast!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have any available units?
8414 WHITEBRUSH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 8414 WHITEBRUSH currently offering any rent specials?
8414 WHITEBRUSH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 WHITEBRUSH pet-friendly?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH offer parking?
Yes, 8414 WHITEBRUSH offers parking.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have a pool?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH does not have a pool.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have accessible units?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 WHITEBRUSH have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 WHITEBRUSH does not have units with air conditioning.
