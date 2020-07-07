Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8309 FOREST RIDGE DR
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8309 FOREST RIDGE DR
8309 Forest Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8309 Forest Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome with a 1 car garage. Easy access to I-35. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have any available units?
8309 FOREST RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
8309 FOREST RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 FOREST RIDGE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Grayson By The Pearl
733 E Grayson St
San Antonio, TX 78208
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Similar Pages
Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Bulverde, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Floresville, TX
Cibolo, TX
Helotes, TX
Windcrest, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Kirby, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
Castroville, TX
McQueeney, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Wimberley, TX
Kerrville, TX
Kenedy, TX
Fredericksburg, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District