8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready rental home near Randolph AFB featuring 1408 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 full baths, ceramic tiles, & luxury vinyl planks throughout. NO CARPETS! With ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes with complete appliances & plenty of cabinets for storage. Its spacious Masters bedroom boasts shower stall with vanity. This home's expansive fenced backyard and good sized deck is perfect for entertaining. Less than 7 miles to Randolph AFB. Quick access to 1604 & I-35.