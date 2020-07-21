All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR

8162 Cheryl Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8162 Cheryl Meadow Dr, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready rental home near Randolph AFB featuring 1408 sq ft living space, 3 bedrooms, & 2 full baths, ceramic tiles, & luxury vinyl planks throughout. NO CARPETS! With ceiling fans & neutral colors throughout. Kitchen comes with complete appliances & plenty of cabinets for storage. Its spacious Masters bedroom boasts shower stall with vanity. This home's expansive fenced backyard and good sized deck is perfect for entertaining. Less than 7 miles to Randolph AFB. Quick access to 1604 & I-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have any available units?
8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have?
Some of 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR offers parking.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have a pool?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have accessible units?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8162 CHERYL MEADOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Anew
8631 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road
Selma, TX 78154
Acero Southtown
333 West Cevallos Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District