Bexar County, TX
815 House Sparrow
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

815 House Sparrow

815 House Sparrow · No Longer Available
Location

815 House Sparrow, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,241 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days

(RLNE5617156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 House Sparrow have any available units?
815 House Sparrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 815 House Sparrow have?
Some of 815 House Sparrow's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 House Sparrow currently offering any rent specials?
815 House Sparrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 House Sparrow pet-friendly?
No, 815 House Sparrow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 815 House Sparrow offer parking?
Yes, 815 House Sparrow offers parking.
Does 815 House Sparrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 House Sparrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 House Sparrow have a pool?
Yes, 815 House Sparrow has a pool.
Does 815 House Sparrow have accessible units?
No, 815 House Sparrow does not have accessible units.
Does 815 House Sparrow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 House Sparrow has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 House Sparrow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 House Sparrow has units with air conditioning.
