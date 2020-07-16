All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:15 AM

8118 Sunshine Trail Drive

8118 Sunshine Trail Drive · (210) 582-5787
Location

8118 Sunshine Trail Drive, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2417 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have any available units?
8118 Sunshine Trail Drive has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Sunshine Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8118 Sunshine Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
