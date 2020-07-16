All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

8027 Chestnut Cape Drive

8027 Chestnut Cape · (210) 582-5787
Location

8027 Chestnut Cape, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have any available units?
8027 Chestnut Cape Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8027 Chestnut Cape Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive offer parking?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have a pool?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have accessible units?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8027 Chestnut Cape Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
