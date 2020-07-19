All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

802 Empresario Drive

802 Empresario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Empresario Drive, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
USE PROMO CODE DREAMHOME TO WAIVE YOUR APPLICATION FEE(S) FOR A LIMITED TIME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Empresario Drive have any available units?
802 Empresario Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 802 Empresario Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Empresario Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Empresario Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Empresario Drive is pet friendly.
Does 802 Empresario Drive offer parking?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not offer parking.
Does 802 Empresario Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Empresario Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Empresario Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Empresario Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Empresario Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Empresario Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
