Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8007 Peale

8007 Peale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8007 Peale Dr, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8007 Peale - Adorable one story with double pane windows, granite countertops, laminate floors, and new dishwasher. Huge back yard on green belt. Located close to Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam, this one is a must see!!!!

(RLNE3456703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Peale have any available units?
8007 Peale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8007 Peale have?
Some of 8007 Peale's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 Peale currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Peale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Peale pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Peale is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Peale offer parking?
Yes, 8007 Peale offers parking.
Does 8007 Peale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Peale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Peale have a pool?
No, 8007 Peale does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Peale have accessible units?
No, 8007 Peale does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Peale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8007 Peale has units with dishwashers.
Does 8007 Peale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8007 Peale has units with air conditioning.
