Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8007 Peale - Adorable one story with double pane windows, granite countertops, laminate floors, and new dishwasher. Huge back yard on green belt. Located close to Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam, this one is a must see!!!!



(RLNE3456703)