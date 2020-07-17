All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

7815 Melbury Frst

7815 Melbury Forest Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7815 Melbury Forest Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7815 Melbury Frst San Antonio TX · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic One-Story Home Close to Everything
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,240 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5824254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Melbury Frst have any available units?
7815 Melbury Frst has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7815 Melbury Frst have?
Some of 7815 Melbury Frst's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Melbury Frst currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Melbury Frst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Melbury Frst pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Melbury Frst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Melbury Frst offers parking.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 Melbury Frst offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst have a pool?
Yes, 7815 Melbury Frst has a pool.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst have accessible units?
No, 7815 Melbury Frst does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Melbury Frst has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 Melbury Frst have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7815 Melbury Frst has units with air conditioning.
