Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
7723 Clay Ridge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7723 Clay Ridge Dr
7723 Clay Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7723 Clay Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78239
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GPS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have any available units?
7723 Clay Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Bexar County, TX
.
Is 7723 Clay Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7723 Clay Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7723 Clay Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
pet friendly listings in Bexar County
.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7723 Clay Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7723 Clay Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
