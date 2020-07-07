All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 7451 Longing Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
7451 Longing Trail
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:00 AM

7451 Longing Trail

7451 Longing Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7451 Longing Trail, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,459 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5821199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7451 Longing Trail have any available units?
7451 Longing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 7451 Longing Trail have?
Some of 7451 Longing Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7451 Longing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7451 Longing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7451 Longing Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7451 Longing Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 7451 Longing Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7451 Longing Trail offers parking.
Does 7451 Longing Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7451 Longing Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7451 Longing Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7451 Longing Trail has a pool.
Does 7451 Longing Trail have accessible units?
No, 7451 Longing Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7451 Longing Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7451 Longing Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7451 Longing Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7451 Longing Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer Stone Canyon
21302 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Tivona
11500 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District