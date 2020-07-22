All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 737 Brown Thrasher.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
737 Brown Thrasher
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

737 Brown Thrasher

737 Brown Thrasher · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

737 Brown Thrasher, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
YOU TUBE VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PvZDdJVj5J4 BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME built 2019 featuring 2678 sq ft living space, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and an oversized game room upstairs. Vinyl plank downstairs except in masters bedroom. Its huge kitchen comes with an island bar, plenty of storage space, recessed lights, and stainless-steel appliances. This incredible gem has spacious masters downstairs with double vanity and separate tub & shower. Upstairs you will find 4 large sized secondary bedrooms & 2 full baths. This home's backyard will not fail to impress with its good sized covered patio and fenced yard. Boldt Elementary School is inside the subdivision. Quick access to 211, Hwy 90, and 1604. Just minutes to Lackland AFB and major employers like Citibank, Wellsfargo, Chase, QVC, and Seaworld!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Brown Thrasher have any available units?
737 Brown Thrasher doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 737 Brown Thrasher have?
Some of 737 Brown Thrasher's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Brown Thrasher currently offering any rent specials?
737 Brown Thrasher is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Brown Thrasher pet-friendly?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher offer parking?
Yes, 737 Brown Thrasher offers parking.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher have a pool?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher does not have a pool.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher have accessible units?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Brown Thrasher have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Brown Thrasher does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560
San Antonio, TX 78023
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District