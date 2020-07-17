All apartments in Bexar County
7234 Winding Cloud
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:51 PM

7234 Winding Cloud

7234 Winding Cloud · No Longer Available
7234 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX 78244
Ventura

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH***PRE-LEASING NOW***1/2 MONTH FREE ON PRE-LEASES***This is our beautiful Durbin floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area. Kitchen features granite with all stainless steel appliances including Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and Dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space and a pantry! Master bedroom features plush carpeting and a on suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms separate from master. Laundry closet with washer and dryer connections. 2 car garage with remotes. Large backyard.

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bm457ACutvc
Virtual Walk Through - https://youtu.be/fWyx7sRbenc

While we don't have any homes available now, you can set up a showing on our model home which is our Durbin floor plan. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440658?source=marketing

THIS COMMUNITY IS BRAND NEW AND DOES NOT SHOW UP ON MAPS - PLEASE USE THIS DROPPED LOCATION TO MAP YOU TO THE COMMUNITY - https://goo.gl/maps/mAoJpyjhcGHeWxqG7

Looking for something smaller? Larger? Different floor plan? We have several 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans available. All homes will all feature cool gray tones, granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 inch wood blinds, and much more. Apply today to reserve your brand new home! Visit our website or call us for more information 210-996-2442 - www.BrandywineHomesUSA.com

All availability listed here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Jotznb_r3htDVgzLidNFDRJoQZFtfZJ8RJQKPowvZok/edit?usp=sharing

***This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee for 1st pet and $150 non-refundable pet fee for second and $25/pet/month pet rent(restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams!***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7234 Winding Cloud have any available units?
7234 Winding Cloud doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 7234 Winding Cloud have?
Some of 7234 Winding Cloud's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Winding Cloud currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Winding Cloud is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Winding Cloud pet-friendly?
Yes, 7234 Winding Cloud is pet friendly.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Winding Cloud offers parking.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7234 Winding Cloud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud have a pool?
No, 7234 Winding Cloud does not have a pool.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud have accessible units?
No, 7234 Winding Cloud does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7234 Winding Cloud has units with dishwashers.
Does 7234 Winding Cloud have units with air conditioning?
No, 7234 Winding Cloud does not have units with air conditioning.
