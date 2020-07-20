All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

7123 Glen Trail Dr

7123 Glen Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7123 Glen Trail, Bexar County, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMFORTABLE FAMILY 3/2 IN NE * HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN* SEPARATE LIVING ROOM*2 CAR GARAGE*TREED BACKYARD WITH PATIO*CLOSE TO FT SAM, RANDOLPH AFB*EASY ACCESS TO WALZEM & HWY 78 SHOPPING*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have any available units?
7123 Glen Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 7123 Glen Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7123 Glen Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7123 Glen Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7123 Glen Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7123 Glen Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7123 Glen Trail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
