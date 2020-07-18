Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
7034 Blossom Crk
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7034 Blossom Crk
7034 Blossom Creek
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7034 Blossom Creek, Bexar County, TX 78109
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
7034 Blossom Creek Converse TX 78109
3 Full Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
With Garage 1300 sq ft
$1195 Monthly Rent
$1195 Security Deposit
$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $3600 or more
Must verify good rental history
No felons or sex offenders
No evictions
No smokers
Pets are allowed with a pet fee.
**Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.
Rent plus Deposit to move-in.
One year Lease with option to renew each year after.
Please call or text 210.274.5870
(RLNE4516984)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have any available units?
7034 Blossom Crk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bexar County, TX
.
What amenities does 7034 Blossom Crk have?
Some of 7034 Blossom Crk's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7034 Blossom Crk currently offering any rent specials?
7034 Blossom Crk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7034 Blossom Crk pet-friendly?
Yes, 7034 Blossom Crk is pet friendly.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk offer parking?
Yes, 7034 Blossom Crk offers parking.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7034 Blossom Crk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have a pool?
No, 7034 Blossom Crk does not have a pool.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have accessible units?
No, 7034 Blossom Crk does not have accessible units.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7034 Blossom Crk has units with dishwashers.
Does 7034 Blossom Crk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7034 Blossom Crk has units with air conditioning.
