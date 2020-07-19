Amenities
7000 Jefferson Ridge Available 08/19/20 4-BEDROOM IN CONVERSE, JUDSON I.S.D. - Wonderful 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Popular Millers Point Subdivision, Judson ISD * Spacious 2-Story Home Situated on Quiet Cul-de-Sac * Large Formal & Informal Living Areas on 1st Level, Fireplace in Living * Well-Appointed Kitchen w/ Pantry, Ample Cabinet Space, Separate Bar/Butler's Pantry Area * Downstairs Half-Bathroom Perfect for Entertaining * Great Closet Space in Bedrooms, 4th Bedroom Could Easily be Gameroom or Office * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener, Huge Back Yard w/ Privacy Fence * Judson ISD, Millers Point Elementary Located in Subdivision * Pets Case-by-Case
(RLNE3284422)