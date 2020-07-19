All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

7000 Jefferson Ridge

7000 Jefferson Ridge Drive · (210) 826-1616
Location

7000 Jefferson Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7000 Jefferson Ridge · Avail. Aug 19

$1,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2317 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
7000 Jefferson Ridge Available 08/19/20 4-BEDROOM IN CONVERSE, JUDSON I.S.D. - Wonderful 4-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Popular Millers Point Subdivision, Judson ISD * Spacious 2-Story Home Situated on Quiet Cul-de-Sac * Large Formal & Informal Living Areas on 1st Level, Fireplace in Living * Well-Appointed Kitchen w/ Pantry, Ample Cabinet Space, Separate Bar/Butler's Pantry Area * Downstairs Half-Bathroom Perfect for Entertaining * Great Closet Space in Bedrooms, 4th Bedroom Could Easily be Gameroom or Office * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener, Huge Back Yard w/ Privacy Fence * Judson ISD, Millers Point Elementary Located in Subdivision * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE3284422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have any available units?
7000 Jefferson Ridge has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have?
Some of 7000 Jefferson Ridge's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Jefferson Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Jefferson Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Jefferson Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 Jefferson Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Jefferson Ridge offers parking.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Jefferson Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have a pool?
No, 7000 Jefferson Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have accessible units?
No, 7000 Jefferson Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Jefferson Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Jefferson Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 Jefferson Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
